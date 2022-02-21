Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 53,850 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.29% of Aspen Technology worth $188,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.86 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

