West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $17.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.49. 502,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,766. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

