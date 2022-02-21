Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,841. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

