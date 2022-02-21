WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

