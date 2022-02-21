William Blair Weighs in on 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $81.56 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $27,573,191. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

