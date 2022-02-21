Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.62. 9,173,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.