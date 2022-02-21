Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON WIL opened at GBX 248 ($3.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £217.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.94. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.44).
