Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WIL opened at GBX 248 ($3.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £217.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.94. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.44).

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

