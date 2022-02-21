Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.