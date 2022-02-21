Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $544.80

Wise plc (LON:WISE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 544.80 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 557.80 ($7.55), with a volume of 44870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.55).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.11) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 664.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 841.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
