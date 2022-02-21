Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.05.

WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

