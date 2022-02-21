WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MAPS opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
