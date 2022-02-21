WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAPS opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,331 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 74.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $555,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

