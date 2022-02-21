Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WWW opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

