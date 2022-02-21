Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

