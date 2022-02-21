XLMedia (LON:XLM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.03) price objective on the stock.
LON XLM opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Friday. XLMedia has a 1-year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of £89.28 million and a PE ratio of 113.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.73.
XLMedia Company Profile
