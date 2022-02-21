XLMedia (LON:XLM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.03) price objective on the stock.

LON XLM opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Friday. XLMedia has a 1-year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of £89.28 million and a PE ratio of 113.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.73.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

