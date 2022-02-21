Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Xperi has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xperi by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

