Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$560.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.68.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,878. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.28. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Insiders sold a total of 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

