Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $560.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,686,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,349,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

