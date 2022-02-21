Yellow Road Market Capitalization Hits $404,363.93 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $404,363.93 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

