YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $60.29. 1,428,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,974. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of YETI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

