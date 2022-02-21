Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.95 or 0.06999220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.25 or 0.99745836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

