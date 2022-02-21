Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.93 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $341.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

