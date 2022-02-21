Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 84,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $236.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

