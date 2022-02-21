Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.14.

INTU stock traded down $14.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.20. 2,322,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,911. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.26 and its 200 day moving average is $583.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

