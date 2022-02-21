Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 912,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

