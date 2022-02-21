Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 912,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
