Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 706,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 629,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

