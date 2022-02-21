Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $11.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

