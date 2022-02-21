Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $180,565. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC remained flat at $$1.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

