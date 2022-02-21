Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

