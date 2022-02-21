Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.29 Million

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $905.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.90 million and the highest is $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

