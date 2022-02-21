Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.20 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%.

CZWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.95 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.