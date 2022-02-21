Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE AJX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.29. 56,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

