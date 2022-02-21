Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Immunic stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth $3,450,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

