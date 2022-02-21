Zacks: Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $54.50. 143,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,400. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

