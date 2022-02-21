Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ocugen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ocugen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $17.65.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

