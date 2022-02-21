Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $71.20. 593,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,447. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

