Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

