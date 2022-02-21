Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.