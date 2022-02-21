Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.24. 80,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,589. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $875.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $238,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

