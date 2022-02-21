Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

CATC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CATC opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.