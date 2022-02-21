Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Cameco posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.