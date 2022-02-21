Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.