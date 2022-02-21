Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $700,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CLNN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.