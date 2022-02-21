Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.40. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

