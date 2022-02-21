Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

