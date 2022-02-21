Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.20 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.