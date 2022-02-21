Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

