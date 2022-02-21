Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.80.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. Zhihu has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

