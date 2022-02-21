Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.02. 1,198,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

