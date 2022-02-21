Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $697.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $711.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.72 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

