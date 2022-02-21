Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 415 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 415 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 473.90.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.