-$0.05 EPS Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of ELYS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

